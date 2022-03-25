Russia’s war with Ukraine. The Ukrainian army has destroyed the occupiers’ landing ship in Berdiansk, there was the first prisoner of war exchange, people are forcibly deported from Mariupol to Russia. Day 30: live coverage

In the occupied Berdiansk, the Ukrainian army has destroyed the large landing ship Orsk of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. Earlier Russian propagandists said that the shipʼs arrival would greatly support their troops with logistics (not anymore). The first exchange of the prisoners of war took place between Ukraine Russia: for 21 occupiers, we have pulled out 29 of our servicemen. Meanwhile, people from Mariupol are forcible being deported to Russia, their documents are confiscated, and they are offered employment in Sakhalin. Follow our text live coverage of the main events of March 25 (and here is what happened on March 24).