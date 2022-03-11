Russian-Ukrainian war. Negotiations of Kuleba and lavrov brought no results, Ukrainian Army destroyed a battalion of «Iskanders», the West promises to give air defense instead of airplanes. Day 16: Babel online

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba conducted negotiations with Russian MFA head Sergey Lavrov, but no arrangements were made. More than that, Kremlin denies it has attacked Ukraine. Meanwhile more and more brands are leaving Russian market. Russia, in its turn, has left the Council of Europe. IMF gives Ukraine $1.4 billion to keep out economy afloat. Ukrainian Army switched to couterattacking and destroyed a whole batallion of Iskander-m ballistic missiles. The US started talking about possibility of providing Ukraine with air defense systems instead of destroyers. Babel keeps watching the war events closely from the first hours of Russian invasion in February 24. Here you can read our live coverage of the events of March 11 (and here are the key events of March 10).