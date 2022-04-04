18 journalists have died in Ukraine since the beginning of the war

Since the beginning of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, 18 journalists have died, including 15 men and 3 women.

This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy.

Thirteen journalists were wounded, three media workers went missing and another 15 journalists suffered intimidation. The occupants kidnapped 8 journalists.

According to the Prosecutorʼs Office of Ukraine, the Russian troops committed 74 crimes against members of the media, including 19 against citizens of other countries.

In addition, at least 7 cases of shelling were recorded, which led to damage or destruction of TV towers and broadcasters. 22 blockades and cyber attacks on mass media were recorded.