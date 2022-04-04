Maxar has published photos of the mass grave in Bucha from a satellite

Pictures of the mass grave in Bucha dug on the territory of the Church of St. Andrew the Apostle, have been published.

The pictures were taken by Maxar Technologies satellites. They were published by BuzzFeed correspondent Christopher Miller.

Satellite imagery shows a 45-foot (13.7-meter) trench.

Maxar Technologies also reported that the first signs of excavations of the mass grave in the church of St. Andrew the Apostle were noticed on March 10.

Last night, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said that 410 bodies of killed civilians had already been removed from the liberated territory of Kyiv Oblast.

And the Adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office Oleksiy Arestovich has already named the Russian units and subdivisions that committed war crimes in Bucha, Hostomel, Irpin.