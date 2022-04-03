Adviser to the head of the Office of President Arestovych named Russian units that committed war crimes in Bucha, Hostomel, and Irpin

Adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office Oleksii Arestovych named Russian units and subdivisions that committed war crimes in Bucha, Hostomel, and Irpin.

The crimes were committed by servicemen of the 64th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 35th Army and the 5th Tank Brigade of the 36th Army of the Eastern Military District, the 331st Airborne Regiment of the 98th Division, the 137th Airborne Regiment of the 106th Division, the 104th and 234th Assault Units of the 76th Division, 14th and 45th Guards Special Forces Brigades, 63 Rosguard Regiments and 155 Separate Guards Brigades of the Pacific Marine Corps.

Arestovich did not say where he got this information from.