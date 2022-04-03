Minister Iryna Vereshchuk: To date, humanitarian corridors in three oblasts have been agreed — a route

Today, April 3, Ukraine has agreed on humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of people in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk Oblasts.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk.

From Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia people can go by their own car.

17 buses are waiting for people near Berdiansk. 10 buses are intended for the evacuation of Mariupol residents and local residents from Berdiansk. If buses do not pass into the city, you should go to the checkpoint at the entrance to Berdiansk, says Vereshchuk. Another 7 buses will try to get closer to Mariupol.

For the evacuation from Sievierodonetsk, Popasna, Lysychansk, Rubizhne, Nyzhnie in the Luhansk Oblast we are waiting for a ceasefire by the Russian occupiers.