NYT: 300 Syrian mercenaries deploy to Russia. After training, they are sent to the war in Ukraine

At least 300 mercenaries from a Syrian army have already arrived in Russia for military training before heading to Ukraine.

This is reported by The New York Times citing sources.

According to a Western diplomat and a Damascus-based ally of the Syrian government, these 300 soldiers fare from a Syrian army division that has worked closely with Russian officers who went to Syria to support Mr. al-Assad during the war. This is the first batch of mercenaries. Recruiters across Syria have been drawing up lists of thousands of interested candidates.

One of the recruiters said that the Russians wanted to send 16,000 Syrians to Ukraine. Mercenaries are promised between $ 1,000 and $ 2,000 a month. In the event of their death, their families will receive compensation.

The General Staff of Ukraine has already announced that mercenaries from the Middle East will be involved in the fighting. Mercenaries arrive in Belarus and Russia. Earlier, the media reported that Russia has hired Hezbollah fighters for the war in Ukraine, they agreed to hire 800 fighters.