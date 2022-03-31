The Ministry of Education together with oblast military administrations will create a network of educational hubs in Ukraine

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine together with the oblast military administrations is initiating the creation of a network of educational hubs, the main purpose of which is the quality and rapid organization of the educational process and life of internally displaced persons.

The Minister of Education Serhiy Shkarlet wrote about this in his Telegram.

"Currently, there is an urgent need to provide psychological and emotional support, career guidance, a quality educational process during the war, as well as rapid training of working youth and their parents in relevant professions so that Ukrainians can provide for themselves and their families during and after the war completion, " he said.

The first hub has already been set up in Khmelnytskyi oblast, said the head of the Ministry of Education and Science. The best specialists from the region are involved in the project. It is located on the premises of Khmelnytskyi Polytechnic College.

This hub will be useful for students of secondary and vocational schools, university students, as well as parents of students.

"In the near future we are planning to open educational hubs not only in Ukraine but also in countries with a large number of Ukrainian pupils and students: Romania, Poland, the Baltic States, the Czech Republic," the Ministry of Education said.