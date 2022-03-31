Putin said that the ceasefire in the war with Ukraine is “not relevant” right now

Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi said that in a telephone conversation Russian President Putin spoke out against a ceasefire in the war with Ukraine. The head of the Russian Federation said that at present the ceasefire is not relevant.

СNN writes about it.

Draghi also said that during a phone call yesterday, Putin told him that the current gas contracts remain in effect and that European countries will continue to pay in euros and dollars, not rubles.

"As far as I understand, but I could be wrong, that the conversion of the payment is an internal affair of the Russian Federation," Draghi said.