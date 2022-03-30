Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia. He is leaving his acting career.

Bruce Willisʼ family has announced that the actor is leaving the profession. The actor was diagnosed with aphasia, a speech disorder caused by brain damage that affects a personʼs ability to communicate.

Willisʼ family members announced on Instagram that Willis is ending his acting career.

"To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities... We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, "Live it up" and together we plan to do just that."

However, fans of the actor will have about 10 new films with the actor this year. But he is filmed everywhere in episodical roles.