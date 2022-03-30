Kyiv City Council has approved benefits for the Kyiv businesses to stimulate work

Kyiv City Council has approved benefits for Kyiv businesses.

For mobile trade and restaurants, the contract fee will be reduced to 1 hryvnia. The share payment for them will be 50% of the current level. Businesses operating in communal areas are exempt from rent.

Some benefits from the city are provided to parking lots and advertising companies that place social and patriotic advertising on advertising space. The deputies also approved the provision of financial support to the cityʼs transport companies, particularly for paying salaries to their employees.