The Ministry of Digital Transformation has set up a fund to combat Russian propaganda

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, the largest Ukrainian IT companies and the Kyiv School of Economics have created a fund on the information front called the Truth Fund. Its goal is to fight Russian propaganda and tell the world the truth about the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Finance on its Facebook.

From the first day of the war, the foundationʼs team has been creating and distributing content around the clock exposing the terrible crimes of Russian troops in Ukraine and their aftermath.

The foundation is now launching a campaign to raise additional funds, continue its work and build the necessary infrastructure to combat misinformation more effectively.