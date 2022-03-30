Kremlin refused to discuss the future of occupied Crimea

Kremlin officials claimed they do not intend to discuss the future of occupied Crimea. According to Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, occupied Crimea is part of Russia.

"According to our Constitution, we cannot discuss the fate of Russian territories with anyone. This is out of the question. This is written in our Constitution. And we will not discuss any nuances of the talks," stated Peskov.

On March 29, during talks in Istanbul, the Ukrainian side proposed to Russia an agreement foreseeing talks between Kyiv and Moscow on the future of the occupied Crimea for the next 15 years.