Google will create a fund to support Ukrainian startups

Google has announced the establishment of a Google for Startups Ukraine Support Fund.

The Fund amount is $5 million. Selected Ukraine-based startups will be announced on a rolling basis and will receive up to $100,000 in non-dilutive funding as well as ongoing Google mentorship, product support, and Cloud credits.

Google also invited Ukrainian startups to use Google for Startups Campus Warsaw space as a temporary office. The first few startups — predominantly run by women who have fled the country — are already working from Campus.