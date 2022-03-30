A terrorist killed two Ukrainians in Israel. They were atta victims of the attack in Bnei Brak

A Palestinian terrorist attacked people in Bnei Brak, Israel, on Tuesday evening, March 29. He killed five people with an automatic weapon, including a police officer. Diaa Hamarsheh, a 26-year-old terrorist, was soon shot dead.

According to The Times of Israel, among the dead were two citizens of Ukraine, they were foreign workers.

The ZAKA voluntary organization published the names of Ukrainians: Dmytro and Oleksandr (they were 23 and 32 years old). Information about the killed is being clarified. The Ukrainian embassy in Israel confirmed that two Ukrainians had died, but their names were not released because no permission had been obtained from relatives.

The terroristʼs brother has already been arrested during a raid by security forces. Soldiers stormed the Hamarshehʼs house.