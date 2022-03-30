The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: 17,300 occupiers have already been killed in Ukraine

As of March 30, Russian troops have lost 17,300 people killed in the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Enemy losses in equipment for the entire period of the war are as follows: 605 tanks, 1,723 armored fighting vehicles, 305 artillery systems, 96 MLRS, 54 air defense, 1,184 units of vehicles and 75 fuel tanks, 21 units of special equipment, 7 ships/boats, 81 UAVs, 131 aircraft and 131 helicopters, as well as 4 launchers of operational and tactical missile systems.