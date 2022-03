This was announced by the Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Iryna Vereshchuk.

Humanitarian evacuation corridors will work in the following directions: Berdiansk — Zaporizhzhia, Melitopol — Zaporizhzhia, Energodar — Zaporizhzhia (by own transport).

Convoys of buses and trucks with humanitarian aid have already left Zaporizhzhia. On the way back to the columns from Berdiansk and Melitopol will be able to join people in their own cars.