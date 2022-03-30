In the «Diia» App, you can now apply for war damages

In the "Diia" application [a web portal and a brand of e-governance in Ukraine], you can file a claim for damaged housing due to hostilities.

This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Due to the Russian invasion, thousands of citizens in various cities of the country were left homeless, so the state promised to help rebuild them. The Ministry of Digital Transformation is launching a process of gathering information and recording losses to make up for it.

The service can be used only by citizens of Ukraine who have been injured since the beginning of the war on February 24:

Private houses (manor, dachas, and garden);

Apartments;

Other living housing (for which a separate property right is registered, not as part of the house).

To apply, you need to update the application, in the "Services" section, select "Notification of damaged property" and fill out the form. Once the notification has been registered, wait for information on the start of the evaluation and compensation procedure to be determined by the government soon.