To strengthen the Russian contingent in Ukraine, Russia has transferred about 2,000 troops from the occupied territories of Georgia, of which five battalion tactical groups have been formed.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Units 4 and 7 of military bases that are part of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation have been transferred to the territory of Ukraine. From 4 bases (Tskhinvali district, South Ossetia) three battalion tactical groups (BTGs) with a total number of up to 1,200 people were formed, and from 7 bases (Abkhazia) two BTGs were formed — itʼs about 800 people.