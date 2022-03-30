Nearly $16 million raised at charity concert for Ukraine in Great Britain

At a charity concert for Ukraine in the UK £12.2 million (almost $ 16 million) were raised. The money will be used to provide humanitarian support to Ukrainians, the BBC informs.

The Concert For Ukraine charity concert took place in Birmingham. Superstars such as Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and Emeli Sande took part in it. Jamala also performed the song "1944" at the concert. The event was broadcast live on ITV and STV.

Billy Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell, who were unable to attend the concert, expressed their "support and solidarity."

In addition to millions of pounds of public donations, broadcasters donated approximately £3 million in advertising revenue. Another £250,000 were received from ticket sales.

Earlier, the Ukrainian band Antytila, whose members became soldiers and volunteers during the war, published a video in which they offered to perform live in a military uniform from Kyiv. However, the organizers rejected their offer: "we can focus only on the humanitarian situation, not on politics or military conflict.»