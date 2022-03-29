The occupiers placed ammunition at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant near the Shelter. The risk of detonation is high

Russian troops have deployed ammunition on the territory of the captured Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which is likely to explode and damage the Shelter of the fourth power unit, reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The detonation of ammunition will clearly damage the Shelter, which could lead to large-scale radiation contamination throughout Europe.

The General Staff emphasizes that the occupiers are using the Chernobyl nuclear power plant to transport and store ammunition and deliberately placed a command post there on purpose, as they know that Ukrainian troops cannot conduct hostilities in the exclusion zone for security reasons. The risk of detonation of ammunition is high even without fighting, as the occupiers neglect security measures and store old ammunition there.