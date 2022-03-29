The number of people killed in the rocket attack on the Mykolayiv Oblast State Administration has risen to twelve

The number of victims of missile attacks of the Mykolayiv Oblast State Administration increased. Currently, 12 people are known to be killed. Another 33 employees of the state administration were injured.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service.

The investigative department of the Mykolayiv Oblast Department of Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) under the direction of the Mykolayiv Oblast Prosecutorʼs Office began a pre-judicial investigation into the fact of violation of laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder.

Rescuers, SSU investigators, and police are currently working on the scene.