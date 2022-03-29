The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirms the withdrawal of some units of the Russian army from Kyiv and Chernihiv Oblasts

The Russian aggressors are withdrawing separate units from the territory of Kyiv and Chernihiv oblasts, and are also engaged in regrouping in order to focus their efforts on the Slobozhansky and Donetsk areas.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

At the same time, the head of the Russian delegation to the talks with Ukraine, Vladimir Medinsky, told RT (Russian propagandist media) in a comment that "de-escalation in the Kyiv and Chernihiv areas does not mean a ceasefire."

Russia continues to block Chernihiv and Kharkiv cities. In the direction of Brovary, Kyiv Oblast, is trying to hold previously occupied positions, the General Staff states. And in the seas, Russian ships are monitoring the situation, preparing to resume the offensive.

In addition, Russia is deconserves long-term storage of military and special equipment in the Russian city of Boguchar. It is noted that more than 40% of it is defective or inoperable.