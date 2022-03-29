U.S. intelligence says Russia is beginning to withdraw some troops from Kyiv

The United States is already recording the withdrawal of Russian troops from Kyiv. In particular, Russian battalion tactical groups are leaving the surrounding areas of the Ukrainian capital, CNN reports, citing two senior US officials.

После того, как во вторник Минобороны России объявило о решении «резко сократить военную активность» на киевском и черниговском направлениях, США уже наблюдают за этими перемещениями, что, по словам чиновников американской разведки, «это серьезное изменение стратегии».

After the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday that it had decided to "radically reduce military activity" in Kyiv and Chernihiv, the United States is already watching the move, which US intelligence officials say is "a major change in strategy."

In addition, the Belarusians began to record Russian vehicles traveling from the Ukrainian border to the center of Homel.

At the same time, the Americans warn that Russian troops may turn around again if combat conditions allow.