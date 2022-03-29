The United Kingdom has arrested a $50 million superyacht that may belong to a Russian businessman. This happened for the first time

The Great Britain has arrested a superyacht that may belong to a Russian businessman. This happened for the first time, the BBC reports citing the Minister of Transport of the United Kingdom Grant Sheps.

A 60-meter yacht called Phi, which is flying the flag of Malta, has been detained in British waters as part of sanctions against Russia. It costs almost $50 million (about £38). Who exactly is the owner of the yacht isnʼt named, but it is noted that the crew tried to hide the name of the owner carefully.

The yacht is registered to a company from St. Kitts and Nevis. On March 13, the British authorities suspected that the ship belonged to a Russian citizen.

Earlier, Britain arrested three private planes and helicopters belonging to Russians.