Bloomberg: NATO countries are divided over whether to hold dialogue with Putin on resolving the war in Ukraine

NATO countries are divided over whether it's worth holding a dialogue with Russian President Putin regarding resolving the situation in Ukraine, Bloomberg reports.

France and Germany, in particular, are in favor of dialogue. They believe that it will allow a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine to be achieved as soon as possible.

Other NATO members think that the Paris-Berlin dialogue with Moscow is counterproductive and could play into Putin's hands. This view is shared by the United Kingdom, Poland, and several countries in Eastern and Central Europe, except for Hungary.