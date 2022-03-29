As of March 28, three humanitarian corridors have been agreed upon — from the cities of Mariupol, Enerhodar and Melitopol.

As of March 28, three humanitarian corridors for evacuation of people have been agreed upon: from the cities of Mariupol, Enerhodar, and Melitopol.

This was announced by the Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk.

From Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia there will be a corridor for people in their own vehicles. There is evacuation to Zaporizhzhia also from Melitopol and Enerhodar.

From Enerhodar the convoy will go accompanied by the cars of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. At 10:00 a column of people leaves by private transport.