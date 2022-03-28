Reuters: US intelligence suggests Abramovich and Ukrainian negotiators with Russia were not poisoned

U.S. intelligence suggests that the sickness of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators was caused by environmental factors and not by poisoning.
This was reported by Reuters.
A US official told the agency that intelligence was "almost certain" that it was "environmental" and not poisoning. The official spoke on condition of anonymity and declined to give details.
- On March 28, Bellingcat investigators reported the poisoning of participants in the talks between Ukraine and Russia. Among them were Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian MP Rustem Umerov. The latter assured that everything was fine with him.