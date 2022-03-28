Banksyʼs painting raised $ 106,000 at an auction for «Okhmatdyt»

The MyArtBroker online auction raised $ 106,000 for the needs of "Okhmatdyt", the largest childrenʼs hospital in Ukraine. This amount was paid for a painting by British street artist Banksy, called CND Soldiers.

According to the ", the painting of 2005 was put up for sale by an anonymous donor. The lot started with a price of just over $ 26,000. Auction spokeswoman Charlotte Stewart said all the money raised would be donated to "Okhmatdyt" in Kyiv and MyArtBroker would not charge a commission.

"Okhmatdyt" is currently treating not only children but also those wounded by Russian rocket attacks.