MP of Opposition Platform — For Life Vadym Rabinovych is in Israel, he says he flew to the country «at the invitation of parliament»

Member of the Parliament Vadym Rabynovych from the Opposition Platform ㅡ For Life [pro-Russian party in Ukraine] stated that he has been in Israel since March 3, almost since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

In a statement on the partyʼs website, he said he flew to the country "at the official invitation of the Israeli parliament to meet with parliamentarians".

"The whole course of my visit and meeting — everything was reflected in social networks", — said Rabinovich, adding that he is now incapacitated after illness and surgery.

Currently, the MPʼs Facebook page is closed.