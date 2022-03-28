The Verkhovna Rada has registered a draft law determining the procedure and consequences of banning pro-Russian parties

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has registered a draft law determining the procedure and consequences of banning parties with ties to Russia.

This was announced by the Representative of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Olha Sovhyria.

The main provisions of this draft law:

In martial law, cases of banning a political party as a court of the first instance are subject to the administrative court of appeal in the appellate district, which includes the city of Lviv.

The court of appeal in the case of the partyʼs ban is the Supreme Court, which consists of at least five judges of the Administrative Court of Cassation. The judgment of the Supreme Court in such cases is final and not subject to cassation appeal.

The court of the first instance decides the administrative case of banning the party within a month after the opening of proceedings.

The court of appeal shall consider the case within one month after the opening of the appellate proceedings.

In case the party bans the property, funds and other assets of the party and its structural entities become the stateʼs property, as stated in the court decision.

On March 20, the National Security and Defense Council suspended a number of parties with ties to Russia during martial law. These parties include the Opposition Platform for Life and the Shariyʼs Party.

On March 26, Vitaliy Barvinenko, the Head of the Odesa District Council, announced that the activities of the Opposition Platform for Life faction in the Odesa District Council had been completely suspended.