The Minister of Economy spoke about Ukraineʼs economic losses due to the war

So far, Ukraineʼs losses due to the war have reached $ 564.9 billion.
This was announced by Minister of Economy Yulia Svyridenko.
According to her, the structure of destruction is as follows:
- $ 119 billion — loss of infrastructure (destroyed and damaged almost 8,000 kilometers of roads, dozens of railway stations, airports);
- $ 112 billion — GDP losses in 2022;
- $ 90.5 billion — losses of the civilian population (10 million square meters of housing, 200,000 cars, food supply for 5 million people);
- $ 80 billion — losses of enterprises and organizations;
- $ 54 billion — loss of direct investment in the Ukrainian economy;
- $ 48 billion — losses of the state budget.