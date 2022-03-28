News

The Minister of Economy spoke about Ukraineʼs economic losses due to the war

Anna Kholodnova
So far, Ukraineʼs losses due to the war have reached $ 564.9 billion.

This was announced by Minister of Economy Yulia Svyridenko.

According to her, the structure of destruction is as follows:

  • $ 119 billion — loss of infrastructure (destroyed and damaged almost 8,000 kilometers of roads, dozens of railway stations, airports);
  • $ 112 billion — GDP losses in 2022;
  • $ 90.5 billion — losses of the civilian population (10 million square meters of housing, 200,000 cars, food supply for 5 million people);
  • $ 80 billion — losses of enterprises and organizations;
  • $ 54 billion — loss of direct investment in the Ukrainian economy;
  • $ 48 billion — losses of the state budget.