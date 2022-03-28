The winners of the “Oscar 2022” have been announced. CODA won The Best Picture nomination

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony was held in Los Angeles.

"CODA" won the award for the best film. Will Smith ("King Richard") received the award for the best male role. Best Actress is Jessica Chastain ("The Eyes of Tammy Faye"). Best Director — Jane Campion ("The Power of the Dog").

"Dune" movie got The Best Sound award. The same film won awards in the nominations "Best Editing", "Best Soundtrack" (by Hans Zimmer), "Best Work of a Production Designer", "Best Cinematography" and "Best Visual Effects".

"The Queen of Basketball" was the best documentary short film. The best animated short film is "Windshield Wiper". The best feature short film is "Long Farewell". The best animation is "Encanto".

The best foreign film is "Drive My Car" (Japan), the best documentary feature film — "Summer of Soul", the best original song — "No Time To Die — 007" (No Time to Die).

This year's ceremony took place during Russia's war against Ukraine, which was mentioned during the ceremony/ A number of actors supported Ukraine, and a minute of silence was announced in honor of the fallen Ukrainians at the event.