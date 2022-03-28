The creator of Bayraktar drones has introduced a new UAV with a Ukrainian engine

Turkish company Baykar Makina has introduced a new combat drone Kızılelma ("red apple") with a Ukrainian engine.

Kızılelma has jet engines from the Ivchenko-Progress Ukrainian state enterprise (in 2021 the company ordered AI-322F and AI-25TLT engines). Thanks to them, the drone can reach speeds of up to 800 km/h. Load capacity of Kızılelma is 1,500 kg.

The Kızılelma prototype will make its first flight no earlier than 2023. It is expected to be able to take off and land on Turkey's flagship landing ship TCG Anadolu [still under construction], which is set to become the world's first drone aircraft.