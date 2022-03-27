The situation at the front will be unstable for the next week or two. The main thing from Arestovichʼs briefing

Ukraineʼs defense forces are conducting small tactical counteroffensive operations in Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Kherson oblasts, liberating villages. The situation in Donbas is getting more complicated, so the situation at the front will be unstable for the next week or two.

This was stated by the Adviser to the Head of the Presidentʼs Office Oleksiy Arestovych.

He reminded that the Russian military leadership had stated the day before that their main goal was to capture the entire Donbas. This means that the Ukrainian army will be able to knock out the enemy from the northern and southern regions, but in the area of the Joint Forces Operation, Mariupol and Kherson, troops are waiting for intense fighting.

Arestovych stressed that during the next week or two Ukrainians will be receiving information that the situation in the East is not easy. Therefore, he advised being psychologically ready for this.

He also stressed that the leadership of Ukraine and the Armed Forces know the enemyʼs plans and aims to surround Ukraineʼs forces in the east.

Arestovych once again appealed to the Ukrainian military not to abuse prisoners of war, because it is a war crime, and therefore prisoners should be treated exclusively in accordance with international conventions.