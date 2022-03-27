ʼʼStrengthen the isolation of Russia. ʼʼ Foreign Ministry reacted to the statement of the leader of ʼʼLPRʼʼ about joining Russia

Oleh Nikolenko, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, responded to a statement by LPR leader Leonid Pasichnyk about plans to hold a "referendum" on joining Russia.

He wrote about this on Twitter.

"No country in the world will ever recognize the forcible change of Ukraineʼs internationally recognized borders. Instead, Russia will face an even stronger international response, which will further strengthen its isolation, " Nikolenko said.

Ukraine considers all the so-called "LPR" and "DPR" referendums to be fake.