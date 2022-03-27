Personnel rotation was completed at the occupied Chornobyl Nuclear power plant

The Chornobyl nuclear power plant, previously seized by the Russian military, managed to rotate personnel who had been held hostage by the invaders since February 24

This was announced by the mayor of Slavutych Yuri Fomichev on the air of the national telethon, reports "Ukrainska Pravda".

"We managed to replace the shift that was working on the first day of the large-scale invasion, February 24, at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant. For 26 days, all employees of the station have been held hostage [...]. We recruited volunteers - they are real heroes, as well as are those who were there at that time [...]. We engage in constant dialogues regarding more frequent rotation. So [the shift] is not 20 days, but at least twice less and even more frequent. We are not talking about a full-fledged restoration of the system of work and replacement of staff, but negotiations on more frequent rotation are underway, " Fomichev said.

He added that the station has a stock of food supplies.