As of March 27, two humanitarian corridors from the cities of Rubizhne and Mariupol have been agreed upon 

Minister for the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk said that today, March 27, two humanitarian corridors for Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts had been agreed upon.

The first corridor is from Mariupol to Zaporizhia. It’s meant for the people willing to evacuate by their transport. Then there will be an evacuation by bus from Berdyansk to Zaporizhia. The meeting place is Melitopol Chaussee, 27, near the city sports complex (there you can still refuel for free).

Buses from Zaporizhia have already left for the city. Their arrival depends on how quickly they manage to pass occupiers' checkpoints.

The second corridor is from the town of Rubizhne to the city of Bakhmut. The evacuation will take place on Kyivska, Shkilna, Kharkivska, Sonyachna, Slovyanska, Khlibozavodska, Shevchenko, Sosyura streets and the area of ​​the city railway station.

This will be an attempt to get people out of the shelter under the ruins of the bakery and from the shelter of the school № 5.