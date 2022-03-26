Since the beginning of the Russian war against Ukraine, 12 journalists have been killed

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said that 12 journalists had been killed and 10 wounded during the war in Ukraine. The body has recorded a total of 148 crimes committed by the occupiers against media workers.

Police are investigating at least 56 crimes against members of the media, 15 of them against foreign journalists and photographers. Among the victims are citizens of Britain, the United States, Denmark, the Czech Republic, but most are Ukrainians (46 people).

"We keep records of crimes against journalists in coordination with the Institute of Mass Media. According to their monitoring, 148 illegal actions have been committed against journalists and media in Ukraine since the beginning of the large-scale invasion", — stated Venediktova.