Iryna Vereshchuk, the Minister of the Temporarily Occupied Territories: 10 humanitarian corridors have been agreed upon in three regions

As of today, March 26, 10 humanitarian corridors for evacuation of people have been agreed upon, — announced the Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk.

From Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia, people can go in their own vehicles. Due to the occupiersʼ blocking of buses at checkpoints, there will be no centralized evacuation of Mariupol residents today.

Corridors in Kyiv oblast are from the village of Plesetske to Fastiv, from the village of Severinivka to Bilohorodka, from Borodianka to Bila Tserkva, the villages of Chervona Sloboda, Rozhev and Syniatky to Bila Tserkva.

Corridors in Luhansk Oblast — the city of Rubizhne, the village of Nyzhnie, from Lysychansk, Popasna, Sievierodonetsk, Hirske to Bakhmut. Evacuation buses and humanitarian aid will be sent from Bakhmut.

Deputy Head of the Presidentʼs Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko has published the addresses where you need to arrive to evacuate.