Russian occupiers invaded Slavutych. Locals went to a pro-Ukrainian rally

The Russian occupiers seized the city hospital in Slavutych, Kyiv region. Residents of the city went to a pro-Ukrainian rally with national symbols. However, the Russian army opened fire and threw light and noise grenades into the crowd. Then people started moving to the captured hospital.

telegram / Олександр Павлюк Київська обласна військова адміністрація

In addition, according to the latest information, the Russians kidnapped the mayor Yuri Fomichev, but the city council continues working. This was announced by the head of the Kyiv Military Administration Oleksandr Pavliuk.

Earlier, the City Council Telegram channel announced the abolition of the curfew and a call to gather in the Central Square of the city. Before that, the Slavutych mayor Yuriy Fomichev reported that on the outskirts of the city the fights are active for the third day, its defenders keep defense.

According to Fomichev, there are losses on the Ukrainian side, including civilians. He added that the occupiers were shelling the city with tanks, mortars and anti-aircraft guns.