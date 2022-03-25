The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated Russian Lieutenant-General Yakov Rezantsev

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have killed Russian lieutenant-general Yakov Rezantsev, commander of the 49th of the All-Military Army of the Southern Military District, at the Chernobayivka airfield.

This was officially stated by the adviser to the head of the Office of the President, Oleksii Arestovych.

The base of the 49th Army is in Stavropol. Rezantsev has been the army commander since August 2020. Prior to that, he fought in Abkhazia and Syria, for which he was awarded medals.

Rezantsev is the seventh (according to other sources, sixth) Russian general who was killed in Ukraine.