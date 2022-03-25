An Italian court has released Ukrainian director Lavrenchuk, detained per Russiaʼs request

An Italian court has released Ukrainian director Yevhen Lavrenchuk, detained in Naples in December 2021 per Russia's request, Commissioner for Human Rights in Ukraine Lyudmila Denisova reported.
"The court of Naples has made a final decision regarding the release of Yevhen, recognizing the accusations against him as fabricated by the Russian Federation, and the motives for the persecution as political," — she said.
Denisova added that Lavrenchuk was removed from the Interpol register.
The court of Naples put an end to this process.
- On December 17, 2021, Ukrainian director Yevhen Lavrenchuk was detained in Naples, Italy, per Russia’s request. The Kremlin accuses Lavrenchuk of "financial violations" he allegedly committed eight years ago. It demands the artist's extradition. The court of Naples first arrested the Ukrainian during the extradition request of the Russian Federation and then released him under house arrest.
- In late January 2022, Interpol acknowledged that Russia persecuted Lavrenchuk for political reasons.