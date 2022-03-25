Reuters: Up to 60% of Russian missiles do not hit their targets in Ukraine

The US Reuters agency, citing three sources in the Pentagon, writes that Russia in the war against Ukraine suffers from the inaccuracy of its missiles in more than 60 percent of cases.

Such a high failure rate can include both failed launches and the fact that the rocket did not explode on impact. Russiaʼs failure rate varies from day to day, depending on the type of missile being launched. Two Pentagon officials said it had reached 60 percent. One official said intelligence had shown that the failure rate for Russian air-based cruise missiles was between 20 and 60 percent, depending on the day.

The US Department of Defense has previously told reporters that the Pentagon estimates that Russia has launched more than 1,200 missiles of all kinds since the start of the war. However, US officials have not yet announced how many of them have hit their targets and how many have failed.