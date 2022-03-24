The first war prisoners exchange took place, Minister of Temporarily Occupied Territories reports

The first exchange of prisoners of war took place between Ukraine and Russia, said Iryna Vereshchuk, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

"In exchange for 10 captured occupiers, we pulled out 10 of our servicemen," she said.

Ukraine also handed over to Russia 11 Russian civilian sailors who were rescued from a sunken ship near Odesa. As a result of this exchange, 19 Ukrainian civilian sailors are returning home from the Sapphire rescue ship, which was captured by the occupiers while trying to take our troops from the Snake Island.

Under the terms of the exchange, the Sapphire ship itself will also be returned to Ukraine and sent to a port in Turkey.