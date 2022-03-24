Ukrainian Parliament appointed a new Minister of Agrarian Policy. Five MPs left the pro-Russian party

The Verkhovna Rada has dismissed Roman Leshchenko from the post of Minister of Agrarian Policy and appointed Mykola Solsky, chairman of the current parliamentary committee on agrarian and land policy, in his place.

This was announced by the MPs Oleksiy Honcharenko and Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

Mykola Solsky (Servant of the People faction) was appointed as a head of the committee in August 2019. Leshchenko has held the post since 2020, he resigned on March 23.

In addition, MPs Valery Hnatenko, Ihor Kisilyov, Oleksandr Lukashev, Volodymyr Moroz and Natalia Prykhodko left the pro-Russian party Opposition Platform for Life today. And Anton Yatsenko left Batkivshchyna.