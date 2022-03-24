“We need new tough sanctions.” Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacts to Russiaʼs forced deportation of Mariupol residents

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to Russiaʼs forced deportation of Mariupol residents. Here are its key theses:

15,000 residents of the Left Bank district of Mariupol are in grave danger. The Russian occupiers are forcing them to move to Russia. The invaders confiscate peopleʼs passports and other IDs.

According to the information available, the Russian army has forcibly deported about 6,000 Mariupol residents to Russian filtration camps in order to use them as hostages and put more political pressure on Ukraine.

At the same time, the Russian armed forces are firing on evacuation columns trying to leave Mariupol for the territory of Ukraine free from Russian occupation. Russian troops continue to hold in detention a humanitarian convoy of buses that arrived a few days ago from Zaporizhzhia to take people from Mariupol.

“Such actions by Russia are a gross violation of the laws and customs of war, the norms of international humanitarian law, in particular the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions.

“We call on the world leaders gathered in Brussels today for the NATO, G7, and EU summits to take urgent action to save the lives of the residents of Mariupol and other Ukrainian cities who have found themselves in an inhumane siege by the Russian army. The international community must impose new tough sanctions on Russia to stop its deadly military machine, as well as cut off all business ties with Russian companies to stop funding Russiaʼs war against Ukraine», — Ministry stated.