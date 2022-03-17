PayPal payment system started working full-scale in Ukraine

On March 17 the biggest electronic payment system in the world PayPal started working in Ukraine full-scale. The service already operates in 200 countries.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Minister of digital transformation Mykhaily Fedorov.

"Now it is possible to use PayPal to make purchases on the internet, send and withdraw money on Ukrainian bank cards. Add your Visa and Mastercard cards to the system and you can start using it right now. We are thankful to the PayPal team for its fast reaction to our appeal and its support for Ukrainians in times of war", Fedorov wrote.

The company states that it temporarily cancels commissions for operations with Ukrainian PayPal accounts. This is to help Ukrainians send and receive money during the war.

Also, on March 8 PayPal suspended its service in Russia.