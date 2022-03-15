The mobilization of the next wave of reservists has started in Ukraine: hereʼs who will be mobilized

The mobilization of those bound for military service who were not in the category of first-line reservists — people with combat experience — has started in Ukraine. This was announced at a briefing by Colonel Roman Gorbach, Chief of the Personnel Department of the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He also said that there is no conscription during the mobilization. Current conscripts will be brought to the defense only in the event of hostilities in a formerly peaceful area. They will also not be sent to Donbas. But there may be circumstances when there will be fighting in recently peaceful territories. And these servicemen will be involved in defense on an equal footing with everyone else.

As for the situation with reservists, according to Gorbach, almost 100% of those who were registered in the territorial centers have already arrived to their military units and are performing defense tasks.

Those who have previously served can be sent immediately to combat units. Those who have not served before, but are subject to mobilization, will be sent to the training centers of the Armed Forces, where they will be trained, and only then — to military combat units.

As for internally displaced persons, they are bound for military service and must be registered at the place of actual residence.