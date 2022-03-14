FT: US notifies allies of Chinaʼs readiness to provide military assistance to Russia

The US has told allies that China signalled its willingness to provide military assistance to Russia to support its invasion of Ukraine, according to officials familiar with American diplomatic cables on the exchange, reports Financial Times.

The cables, which were sent by the US state department to allies in Europe and Asia, were not specific about the level or the timing of any assistance that may be provided.

On Sunday that Russia had made the request for assistance at some point after the start of the now three-week conflict. The Russian request and Chinese response have sounded alarm bells in the White House. US officials believe China is trying to help Russia while its top officials publicly call for a diplomatic solution to the war.